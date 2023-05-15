Left Menu

European stocks rise as investors eye politics, economic data

European stocks rose on Monday as investors assessed uncertainties around U.S. debt ceiling talks and a runoff election in Turkey, while awaiting data this week for clues on the state of the global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4%, with personal and household goods and travel and leisure stocks leading gains.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Monday as investors assessed uncertainties around U.S. debt ceiling talks and a runoff election in Turkey, while awaiting data this week for clues on the state of the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4%, with personal and household goods and travel and leisure stocks leading gains. AXA rose 1.7% after Europe's second-biggest insurance company said its first-quarter sales rose 2% as growth of its property and casualty policies offset a fall in revenue from savings products in France and Italy.

Siemens Energy AG inched up 0.9% after the energy group raised its sales outlook and its order backlog hit a record at 102 billion euros ($112.28 billion). Also aiding the mood, data showed Germany's wholesale price index fell slightly in April, the first year-on-year drop since December 2020, while another set showed consumer prices in Sweden eased more than expected in April.

Talks over the U.S. debt ceiling between President Joe Biden and lawmakers looked likely to resume on Tuesday, while broader markets shrugged off uncertainties as Turkey's presidential election appeared headed for a runoff. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

