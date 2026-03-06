MSC to introduce emergency fuel surcharge on all cargo from northern Europe to Red Sea and East Africa

Shipping company ​MSC said on Thursday ​it would ‌implement an ​emergency fuel surcharge to all cargo from Northern Europe (including ‌UK and Scanbaltic) to the Red Sea and East Africa, effective March 16. MSC will impose $40 ‌per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from Northern Europe (including ‌UK) to Red Sea for dry containers, and $60 per TEU for refrigerated containers.

Dry containers from Northern Europe (including ⁠UK) ​to ⁠East Africa would be charged $65 per TEU, while refrigerated containers ⁠would be charged $100 per TEU, the world's ​largest carrier of ocean container cargo said. MSC will ⁠also impose $50 per TEU from the Scanbaltic region to ⁠the ​Red Sea for dry containers, and $75 per TEU for refrigerated containers while ⁠the rate would $75 for dry containers per TEU and $120 ⁠for ⁠refrigerated containers per TEU from Scanbaltic region to East Africa.

