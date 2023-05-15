Left Menu

17 buffaloes run over by train near Mangaluru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 17 buffaloes died after they were run over by a goods train near Jokatte Angaragundi at around midnight on Sunday. Railway police sources said the goods train was on its way towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from Kankanady station when the incident occurred. Fire and rescue service personnel from Kadri who rushed to the spot managed to rescue three buffaloes. The rescue operation lasted for three hours. It is learnt that the animals died after falling into a gorge when the train hit them, sources said.

