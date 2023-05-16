Left Menu

BRIEF-UAE's Etihad Rail enters 20-year partnership with DHL Global Forwarding

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:42 IST
Abu Dhabi media office says via Twitter:

* UAE's Etihad Rail enters a 20-year partnership with DHL Global Forwarding to establish a joint venture.

* Joint venture will use the national rail network as a main mode of transporting goods, promoting sustainable freight services, and supporting UAE trade and logistics sectors. Source text for Eikon: [ID: https://www.mediaoffice.abudhabi/en/transport/etihad-rail-partners-with-dhl-global-forwarding-to-utilise-national-rail-network-as-major-facilitator-of-DHL-operations/ ]

