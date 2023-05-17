Left Menu

Japan visitors rise to nearly 2 mln in April after China eases travel curbs

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 12:45 IST
Represnetative image Image Credit: ANI
Visitors to Japan rose to a post-pandemic high of almost 2 million in April, official data showed on Wednesday, benefiting from a relaxation of travel restrictions in China.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure climbed to 1.95 million last month from 1.82 million in March, the Japan National Tourism Organisation said.

Arrivals were still down 33% from April 2019, before pandemic travel curbs were adopted from the following year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

