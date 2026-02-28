EU Urges Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Saturday her decision to call an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers via video call on Sunday. The primary focus of the meeting is to address the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran.

Kallas condemned Iran's indiscriminate attacks on its neighboring countries, highlighting the potential threat of these actions widening into a broader regional conflict. She issued a statement on X, emphasizing the EU's strong disapproval.

The EU's top diplomat underscored the importance of preventing further spread of the war, urging the Iranian regime to consider its next steps carefully to avoid further escalation in regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)