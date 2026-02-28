Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Lawyers Clash with Revenue Officer Over Misconduct Allegations

A revenue officer narrowly avoided injury after lawyers allegedly attacked him, triggering a legal and professional standoff. The dispute arose after accusations of misconduct towards a female lawyer's assistant emerged. The incident intensified, leading to mutual police complaints and a boycott by local lawyers demanding action against the officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: Lawyers Clash with Revenue Officer Over Misconduct Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, a revenue officer narrowly escaped harm as tensions flared in his Dataganj chamber. A group of lawyers, upset by alleged misconduct, reportedly launched a chair in his direction following a heated exchange, officials confirmed.

The altercation began after accusations surfaced against the tehsildar, Ramchandra Singh, for allegedly misbehaving with the assistant of lawyer Asha Dixit. Video footage capturing the intense confrontation found its way to social media, further fueling the controversy.

As a result, the Dataganj Tehsil Bar Association has suspended judicial work, filing a police complaint against Singh and demanding prompt action. Singh countered with his own complaint. Authorities are working to mediate the dispute, with both parties steadfast in their stances and local judicial processes at a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
4
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026