Escalating Tensions: Lawyers Clash with Revenue Officer Over Misconduct Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, a revenue officer narrowly escaped harm as tensions flared in his Dataganj chamber. A group of lawyers, upset by alleged misconduct, reportedly launched a chair in his direction following a heated exchange, officials confirmed.

The altercation began after accusations surfaced against the tehsildar, Ramchandra Singh, for allegedly misbehaving with the assistant of lawyer Asha Dixit. Video footage capturing the intense confrontation found its way to social media, further fueling the controversy.

As a result, the Dataganj Tehsil Bar Association has suspended judicial work, filing a police complaint against Singh and demanding prompt action. Singh countered with his own complaint. Authorities are working to mediate the dispute, with both parties steadfast in their stances and local judicial processes at a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)