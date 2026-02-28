Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Lebanon Balances on Diplomatic Precipice

After U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Lebanon was assured by the U.S. that Israel wouldn't escalate tension, provided Lebanon remains non-hostile. Hezbollah voiced support for Iran, warning against complacency. Israel cautions it may target Lebanon if Hezbollah enters conflict, while Lebanese leaders urge prudence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:59 IST
Lebanon's presidency announced on Saturday that the U.S. ambassador conveyed Israel's position of non-escalation towards Lebanon, contingent upon the absence of hostile actions from Lebanon. This follows the recent U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran.

Aligning with its historical ally, Tehran, Hezbollah expressed backing for Iran, indicating the potential for widespread repercussions from the strike if left unchecked. Nevertheless, the group withheld any explicit declaration of intervention.

Amid rising tensions, Israel warned Beirut of severe retaliatory measures, including targeting critical civilian infrastructure, should Hezbollah engage in the U.S.-Iran conflict. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his call for national focus on public safety and unity.

