Left Menu

Delhi Court Pauses Bail for Youth Congress Leader Amid Shirtless Protest Controversy

A Delhi court suspended the bail for Indian Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib after a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The court deemed the situation as 'rare and exceptional,' warranting an ex parte stay. Chib's further custodial interrogation was sought by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:59 IST
Delhi Court Pauses Bail for Youth Congress Leader Amid Shirtless Protest Controversy
bail
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court put a halt on the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, involved in a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The court labeled the case as 'rare and exceptional' justifying an ex parte interim stay.

The decision comes after Delhi Police challenged a magistrate's order citing their investigation and need for Chib's further custodial interrogation. Special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava argued that Chib was a key protest conspirator with other accused still on the run. Shrivastava highlighted insufficient steps were taken before Chib's bail was approved.

The sessions court considered these points, staying the bail while scheduling a hearing for March 6. The protest involved IYC members revealing anti-government slogans during the AI Impact Summit, followed by a skirmish with security and police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Empowerment & Growth

 India
2
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israeli Air War Against Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strikes Claim Student Lives

Tragic Losses Amidst Turmoil: Wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Passes as Strike...

 Iran
4
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East

Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in ...

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026