Delhi Court Pauses Bail for Youth Congress Leader Amid Shirtless Protest Controversy

A Delhi court put a halt on the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, involved in a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The court labeled the case as 'rare and exceptional' justifying an ex parte interim stay.

The decision comes after Delhi Police challenged a magistrate's order citing their investigation and need for Chib's further custodial interrogation. Special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava argued that Chib was a key protest conspirator with other accused still on the run. Shrivastava highlighted insufficient steps were taken before Chib's bail was approved.

The sessions court considered these points, staying the bail while scheduling a hearing for March 6. The protest involved IYC members revealing anti-government slogans during the AI Impact Summit, followed by a skirmish with security and police personnel.

