Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:16 IST
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

The couple's office says the pair and Meghan's mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." It called the incident "near catastrophic."

