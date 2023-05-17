Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase while being followed by photographers

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

The couple's office says the pair and Meghan's mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." It called the incident "near catastrophic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)