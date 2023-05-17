Delhi transport minister inaugurates navigation map at ITO bus queue shelter

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated a bus route navigation map installed at a bus queue shelter at the ITO that will provide people with accurate information of bus routes and destinations. The Delhi government is also working on implementing a passenger information system (PIS) at the bus queue shelter (BQS) which will be similar to displays at railway stations and airports, according to an official statement. The PIS will provide real-time information on arrival time of buses at the BQS, further enhancing convenience of passengers, it said.

Bus route navigation maps are being installed in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at 2,000 BQSs in the national capital. The Delhi government will be spending Rs 27 crore on the project, including three years of maintenance, the statement said. The minister said that ''a bus traveller, especially an occasional traveller, is often confused as to which bus will go where and the problem is further increased if one has to change buses in between''. ''With these maps located at the BQS, one can easily get a complete idea of the bus route number and its destinations. These maps use both Hindi and English languages, making it comfortable for anyone to read,'' he said.

The DMRC will be building the stainless steel frame along with the backlit route maps at the BQSs. These bus route navigation maps will be four feet wide and six feet high, the statement said. It said that the DMRC will execute this project across Delhi in the next six months. The maps will increase accessibility, convenience and efficiency for commuters, providing them with accurate information, the statement said.

By incorporating information about nearby metro stations, the route maps will also facilitate smooth intermodal travel, allowing commuters to seamlessly transition between buses and the metro rail, it said. This integration will promote a more efficient and interconnected transportation system, the statement said.

The inclusion of information about ISBTs, hospitals, and railway stations along routes will help commuters identify nearby facilities. This proves particularly beneficial for those unfamiliar with an area, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)