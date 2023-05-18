Left Menu

Uganda says construction of long-delayed modern railway line to start this year

Uganda said on Thursday construction of its much delayed $2.2 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will commence this year, a welcome development for importers and exporters in the landlocked country who had long endured sky-high transport costs.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:43 IST
Uganda says construction of long-delayed modern railway line to start this year

Uganda said on Thursday construction of its much delayed $2.2 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will commence this year, a welcome development for importers and exporters in the landlocked country who had long endured sky-high transport costs. "Government of Uganda... is in advanced stages of engaging M/s Yapi Merkezi (Turkish firm) to undertake the development of the SGR eastern route. Plan is to commence construction this calendar year," the Ministry of Works and Transport said in a statement.

Uganda in 2015 entered into an agreement with Chinese firm China Harbour and Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) to implement the project on condition the firm helps secure funds for the railway from the Chinese government. After years of fruitless talks with the Chinese on the funds however Uganda early this year terminated the agreement and instead commenced negotiations with Yapi Merkezi to undertake the project.

In the statement the ministry said "sourcing for alternative financing from Europe is on-going." It did not name which specific European funders Uganda was wooing. The 273 kilometre (170 miles) line will head from Uganda's capital Kampala to the country's border with Kenya where it is expected to link with Kenya's own Standard Gauge Railway line that connects to the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa.

Uganda is banking on the railway to boost the speed and lower the cost of transporting exports such as coffee and tobacco. It currently relies on costly and slow road links and a century-old narrow gauge rail line built by former colonial power Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023