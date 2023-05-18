PMI Electro Mobility enters Goa market with delivery of 20 e-buses to sate transport operator

Electric bus maker PMI Electro Mobility on Thursday announced its entry into the Goa market with the delivery of 20 e-buses to state-owned Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL).

The delivery of these buses are part of a larger order of 48 electric buses, which are to be supplied to the public sector transport operator before July, PMI Electro Mobility said in a statement.

The company said the entry of its electric buses in Goa marks a significant step towards the electrification of public transportation in the state.

Foray into Goa has made PMI the only electric bus manufacturer to be present across 26 cities in the country, the company added.

''Through its electric buses, PMI will contribute towards making Goa's public transport system cleaner and help facilitate the switch to green mobility, which is one of the priorities for Goa,'' said Satish Jain, Chairman of PMI Electro Mobility.

These electric buses will help the state avoid more than 13,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 10 years in its journey towards clean mobility, he stated.

''PMI will operate and manage these buses with tech-enabled electric bus depots for efficient running of buses to provide citizens of Goa with reliable services. These e-bus depots will also help with regular maintenance of buses to ensure zero downtime,'' added Jain.

