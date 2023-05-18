Gold valued at Rs 1.10 crore seized from flyer by Customs in Hyderabad

Gold weighing 1.7 kg worth over Rs 1.10 crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday by the Customs officials. Based on certain suspicious movement of a male passenger from Kerala who arrived from Dubai by a flight here, he was intercepted and searched by the officials of Customs in airport along with the team of Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, a release from Customs said.

On searching the passenger, gold in paste form was found to be concealed in the waist area of the trouser worn by the passenger which was wrapped in a separate sheet and glued around the waist area. Gold weighing 1,761 grams valued at Rs 1,10,06, 250 was seized by Customs and the passenger was arrested as per Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is in progress, the release said.

