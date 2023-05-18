Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens lower as losses in Cisco cloud upbeat Walmart forecast

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:03 IST
The Dow opened lower on Thursday as Cisco shares fell on slowing demand for its products, clouding Walmart's strong annual forecast and optimism over a likely deal to avoid debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.21 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,374.56.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.09 points, or 0.03%, at 4,157.68, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.30 points, or 0.11%, to 12,513.87 at the opening bell.

