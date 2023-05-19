Goa govt's plan to promote spiritual tourism in state enthuses stakeholders

Goa's tourism stakeholders have welcomed the state government's policy to promote spiritual tourism, and said this plan along with the Centre's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, will create new opportunities in the sector in the coastal state.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said earlier this week that the Goa government will sign agreements with other states to encourage spiritual tourism. He also said the government wants to promote temples in Goa among tourists.

Reacting to the government's plans, the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) said the connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities through the newly-commissioned Manohar International Airport will go a long way in increasing the domestic tourist footfall in the state. ''Starting flights to destinations like Uttarakhand will provide new opportunities for the tourism sector. The tourists who visit Uttarakhand can now come to Goa with a direct flight,'' said Nilesh Shah, president of the TTAG.

He was referring to a flight scheduled to start from Goa to Uttarakhand from May 23. Calling Goa a ''great place'' for spiritual tourism, Shah said the PM's 'Dekho Apna Desh', which was launched after the pandemic affected the tourism sector, has increased the domestic travel within the country.

Gaurish Dhond, president of Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that promotion of spiritual tourism in the coastal state is an ''excellent idea''. ''The direct air connectivity to places like Uttarakhand will benefit both the states,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)