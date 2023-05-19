JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12 pc to Rs 3,741 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
JSW Steel on Friday posted 11.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,741 crore for March quarter 2022-23, helped by higher income.
Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 3,343 crore, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.
Total income rose to Rs 47,427 crore from Rs 47,128 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 43,170 crore as against Rs 41,282 crore a year ago.
JSW Steel is among the top six steel manufacturers in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
128 Sikkim students return home from violence-hit Manipur
Sikkim rescues 128 students from violence-hit Manipur
Karnataka poll results: Congress wins in Challakere constituency, leads in 128 seats
Samsung to mass produce industry’s first 128GB DRAM supporting advanced CXL 2.0 interface this year
JSW Steel crude steel output grows 7 pc to 17.77 LT in April