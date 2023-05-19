JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12 pc to Rs 3,741 cr

JSW Steel on Friday posted 11.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,741 crore for March quarter 2022-23, helped by higher income.

Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 3,343 crore, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 47,427 crore from Rs 47,128 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 43,170 crore as against Rs 41,282 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel is among the top six steel manufacturers in India.

