MP: Couple, their minor son killed after being hit by car
A couple and their six-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.The accident took place at Mogrikheda on Sendhwa-Niwali Road around 9 pm on Friday, an official said. The trio was killed in the accident, Sendhwa police station in-charge Anokh Sindhya said.
The accident took place at Mogrikheda on Sendhwa-Niwali Road around 9 pm on Friday, an official said. ''The speeding car hit the motorcycle on which a husband-wife duo, who were in their twenties, and their son were going. The trio was killed in the accident,'' Sendhwa police station in-charge Anokh Sindhya said. The driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind, he said, adding that the vehicle has been seized and a search is underway to trace and nab the accused. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said.
