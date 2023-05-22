Left Menu

G20's Startup20 Engagement Group releases draft policy communique, seeks public comments

The Startup20 Engagement Group under India's G20 presidency has released the first draft of the core Recommendation and Policy Directives of the Policy Communique and is now available for public comments.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:51 IST
G20's Startup20 Engagement Group releases draft policy communique, seeks public comments
India G20 Presidency (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Startup20 Engagement Group under India's G20 presidency has released the first draft of the core Recommendation and Policy Directives of the Policy Communique and is now available for public comments. India's Startup20 Chair, Chintan Vaishnav, now invites stakeholders from around the world to provide valuable feedback on the draft document to ensure it adequately reflects the concerns of their respective nations' startup ecosystems.

"The Startup20 Engagement Group recognizes the importance of inclusive and collaborative decision-making processes to foster innovation and growth in the global startup community. To this end, we encourage the startups, investors, mentors, incubation/accelerator managers, policymakers, and other ecosystem builders to actively engage in the review process," Chintan Vaishnav said. Interested parties can access the Draft Policy Communique` and the corresponding Feedback Form through the official Startup20 website: https://www.startup20india2023.org. The document is now available for public review and comments.

Chintan Vaishnav further expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the group in reaching this important milestone. He further stressed the significance of widespread participation in shaping policies that will directly impact the startup ecosystem on a global scale. The public comment period will remain open until May 27, 2023, during which the Engagement Group will closely evaluate the feedback received. The final version of the Policy Communique` will incorporate the valuable inputs received from stakeholders across nations.

The Startup20 Engagement Group is a dedicated platform within the G20 framework that focuses on facilitating dialogue, promoting innovation, and fostering growth in the startup ecosystem. Comprised of representatives from various countries, the group strives to develop and implement policies that support startups, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem builders worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord receiving May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonial; Soccer-Brighton snap champions Man City's winning streak and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Spieth to put injured wrist to the test at Colonia...

 Global
3
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; NASA spacecraft documents how Jupiter's lightning resembles Earth's and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023