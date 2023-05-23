Reliance Foundation opens doors of opportunity, awards scholarships to 5,000 undergraduates

Bhumika Chauhan, originally belonging to Uttarakhand but currently pursuing her bachelor's studies in law from a government institute in Madhya Pradesh, is elated at being shortlisted for scholarships from Reliance Foundation. "Winning the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship fills me with immense joy and gratitude. It not only validates my hard work but also opens doors of opportunity," she said,

She aims to become a successful lawyer and is determined to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society at large. "I aim to advocate for justice and provide free legal aid to marginalized communities. I am determined to use this scholarship to fuel my passion for knowledge, contribute to my community, and create a better future for myself and others."

On Monday, the names of students who were selected for Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships for 2022-23 were released. Selected scholars, five thousand first-year undergraduate students from across the country, will be awarded and receive a grant of up to Rs two lakh each. Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships are awarded on merit-cum-means basis for students in any stream of study. For this year, selected scholars are from streams including Engineering/Technology, Science, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture and other professional degrees. The 5,000 scholars for the 2022-23 cycle, of which 51 per cent are girls, were selected from nearly 40,000 applicants studying at over 4,984 educational institutions through a rigorous selection process, which involved an aptitude test, Class 12 marks and other eligibility criteria. 99 students with disabilities were also part of the list.

In December 2022, Reliance Foundation announced it will award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years. Like Bhumika, Ananya, a first-year medical student from Delhi too thanked the foundation for their initiative.

"I'm very grateful to have recieved the Reliance Foundation Scholarship. It not only relieves a financial burden but also validates my hard work, dedication, and aspirations. It has given me a renewed sense of motivation to excel academically and make a positive impact in the field of healthcare. I highly appreciate the commitment of Reliance Foundation to nurturing young minds and investing in their education," Ananya said. Ananya's message to other students is to never stop believing in themselves and have the courage to take the first step towards their respective dreams.

Archisman Manna from Howrah in West Bengal, who passed higher secondary examination from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur in 2022 with flying colours was also one among those 5,000 shortlisted by Reliance Foundation. He said he had secured the 7th rank in 12th standard in his state and is now studying BSc in statistics. "I got to know about the Reliance Foundation's scholarship from social media and applied for it. I gave the qualification exam conducted by the Reliance Foundation and yesterday I got to know about my selection. I wholeheartedly thank all the members, officials connected with the Reliance Foundation for giving me this Scholarship," Archisman said.

His aim is to pursue higher studies in the field of statistics and mathematical sciences. For those who wish to receive Reliance Foundation scholarships, the applications call for the next round of Undergraduate Scholarships (2023-24) will be made in the coming months, the foundation said on Monday. (ANI)

