Truck falls off flyover after tyre burst; 2 dead, 3 injured

A truck loaded with over 20 buffaloes fell from a flyover, killing two persons and injuring three others at Ibrahim Bas village here on the Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway on Tuesday, police said. Four buffaloes were also killed in the accident, they said.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 23-05-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 22:22 IST
A truck loaded with over 20 buffaloes fell from a flyover, killing two persons and injuring three others at Ibrahim Bas village here on the Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway on Tuesday, police said. Four buffaloes were also killed in the accident, they said. The vehicle, which was carrying five persons, including the driver, lost control after a tyre burst, police said. A senior police officer said the bodies of both deceased, identified as Nasir (27) and Imran (32), were handed over to their kin after the postmortem.

After receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot. All five injured were rushed to a hospital where Nasir and Imran – residents of Nawli – were declared brought dead. The other three injured are being treated in the hospital.

