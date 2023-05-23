Eventz Factory's Bold & BeYOUtiful & Super Mom, Super Woman Awards dot Mother's Day Celebrations

Primex News Network (PNN) New Delhi [India], May 23: A mother holds a unique and significant role in the lives of individuals. Often, her selfless dedication to her children and family can go unrecognized. To honor and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of mothers and exceptional women, Eventz Factory, in collaboration with Aarvee Entertainment, organized the Super Mom and Super Women Awards. This event aimed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of mothers and recognize those who defy societal norms through the Bold & BeYOUtiful Awards.

Several celebrities and their mothers were felicitated with the Super Woman and Super Mom Awards. Kunal Thakkar, Roopa Shastry, RJ Abhinandan, Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2 & Salaam Venky), Femina Miss India RU Manya Singh, Gioconda Vessichelli, Nyraa Banerjee, Binaiferr Sanjay Kohli (Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai), Charrul Malik, Aartii Naagpal, Debolina Banerjee, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Sunil Pal, Vijay Shukla (VP Lokmat), Rahul Shukla (Midday) and many more. The day concluded with the Bold & BeYOUtiful India Beauty Pageant & Awards, organized by Kunal Thakkar's Eventz Factory. The event received support from Official Fashion Designer Modavantee by Ritu Goel, with styling by Mohit Kapoor and grooming by Akshita Agnihotri, Femina Miss India. Lakme Academy Kharghar served as the Makeup Partner, while Prem Gada of Presha Creation provided the crowns. The auditions were held in collaboration with Whoop. The audience was pleasantly surprised by an Exclusive Fashion Show featuring Bawree, SQ by Sahil Qureshi, and Samira Fashion. The show commenced with lively dhol and bhangra performances. Prominent personalities in attendance included Twinkle Vasisht, Sunil Lokmat, Amit Tyagi, Vijay Shukla (VP of Lokmat), Sherlyn Chopra, Sunil Pal, Naisha Khanna, Sabby Suri, Sakshi Dwivedi, Sana Sultan, and Eshan Masih, among others.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Primex News Network (PNN). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)