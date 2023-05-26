Hemkund Sahib yatra remains suspended for second day due to fresh snowfall
The Hemkund Sahib yatra remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Friday due to inclement weather.
As a precautionary measure, pilgrims were stopped from proceeding on the yatra as fresh snow has accumulated on the steps leading to the famous Sikh shrine, the office of Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said.
The district administration and 'sevadars' (volunteers) of Hemkund Sahib are working to clear the route, it said.
The pilgrimage will resume if the weather clears on Saturday, it said.
Hemkund Sahib opened for devotees on May 20.
So far, 7,785 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan gurdwara, according to officials.
