7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident

Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed on Monday after their car hit a road divider and then collided with another vehicle in Guwahati, police said. Six others were injured in the road accident, a senior officer said. The accident occurred in the Jalukbari area of the city when the speeding car of the students hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van, he said.

Ten third-year students left the college premises in the car early this morning.

''Seven students died on the spot, while three others were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition,'' the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Arindam Bhallal, Rajkiran Bhuyan, Niyar Deka, Kaushik Deka, Emon Gayan, Upangshu Sarma and Kaushik Mohan.

Three occupants of the pick-up van, including the driver, were also critically injured and admitted to the hospital, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who represents the Jalukbari constituency in the state assembly, visited the accident site.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families." He urged the parents whose children stay in hostels of the college to be in constant touch with their wards and appealed to the authorities of the institution to ensure that the hostel superintendents are more stringent in their supervision.

Sarma said he has spoken to the authorities of the hospital where the injured persons are undergoing treatment. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured, who are now "stable and out of danger", he said. Director General of Police G P Singh told reporters that "prima facie it appears to be a case of drunken driving but I cannot say with surety unless the investigations are complete".

An inquiry will be conducted by both the police and the transport department into the accident, he said.

"We will further strengthen enforcement against drunken driving but it is also the responsibility of guardians and college authorities to be more vigilant regarding the activities of their wards," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)