Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, no casualty

A fire broke out at a three-storey garment shop in the busy central market of Lajpat Nagar 2 in southeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.The fire also spread to adjacent shops but was controlled by the firefighters, they said, adding no casualty was reported.Soon after the fire broke out, the staff and customers inside the shop rushed out and people in adjacent shops were also evacuated, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:50 IST
Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a three-storey garment shop in the busy central market of Lajpat Nagar 2 in southeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire also spread to adjacent shops but was controlled by the firefighters, they said, adding no casualty was reported.

Soon after the fire broke out, the staff and customers inside the shop rushed out and people in adjacent shops were also evacuated, officials said. A call about the incident was received at 4.10 pm and a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service said. The shop, which is built on a 100-square yard, also comprises a basement but the fire broke out on the first floor and later spread to the second floor of the building, he said. The blaze was doused by around 6 pm and the cooling process was initiated, he added. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but electrical fluctuation is suspected to have triggered the fire, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
2
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023