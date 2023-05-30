At least one dies, three injured as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, officials say

At least one person died in Kyiv and three were injured when falling debris from a destroyed Russia-launched air target hit a high rise apartment building early on Tuesday, sparking fire, officials of the Ukrainian capital said.

Kyiv's military administration officials said on the Telegram messaging app that two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person had died, one was hospitalised and two other were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)