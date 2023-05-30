NHPC's net profits in 2022-23 financial year rises 10 pc

State-owned and premier hydropower company NHPC has declared its earnings for the financial year 2022-23. It reported consolidated net profit for 2022-23 at Rs 3,890 compared to Rs 3,524 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 10 per cent. NHPC Power Stations achieved the generation of 24,907 Million Units (MUs) of power during the financial year.

Besides, the state-owned company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.45 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share. Accordingly, the total dividend for 2022-23 is Rs 1.85 per share. A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

NHPC presently has an installed capacity of 7097.2 MW from 25 power stations and is presently engaged in the construction of 16 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 10489 MW. It also has 12 projects with an aggregate capacity of 5882 MW under the clearance stage and two projects with an aggregate capacity of 890 MW in the survey and investigation stage. (ANI)

