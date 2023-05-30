Left Menu

NHPC's net profits in 2022-23 financial year rises 10 pc

State-owned and premier hydropower company NHPC has declared its earnings for the financial year 2022-23. It reported consolidated net profit for 2022-23 at Rs 3,890 compared to Rs 3,524 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 10 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:43 IST
NHPC's net profits in 2022-23 financial year rises 10 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned and premier hydropower company NHPC has declared its earnings for the financial year 2022-23. It reported consolidated net profit for 2022-23 at Rs 3,890 compared to Rs 3,524 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 10 per cent. NHPC Power Stations achieved the generation of 24,907 Million Units (MUs) of power during the financial year.

Besides, the state-owned company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.45 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share. Accordingly, the total dividend for 2022-23 is Rs 1.85 per share. A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

NHPC presently has an installed capacity of 7097.2 MW from 25 power stations and is presently engaged in the construction of 16 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 10489 MW. It also has 12 projects with an aggregate capacity of 5882 MW under the clearance stage and two projects with an aggregate capacity of 890 MW in the survey and investigation stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023