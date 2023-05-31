Services delayed on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro
Services were delayed on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Wednesday, sources said.The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same.
The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same. ''Magenta Line Update Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 8 am. Sources said the cause of the delay is some technical issue at the Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Station.
