Left Menu

Services delayed on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro

Services were delayed on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Wednesday, sources said.The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:29 IST
Services delayed on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro
  • Country:
  • India

Services were delayed on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical issues on Wednesday, sources said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same. ''Magenta Line Update Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 8 am. Sources said the cause of the delay is some technical issue at the Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023