Renowned scientist, Jio Institute's provost Guruswami Ravichandran receives ASME Timoshenko medal for contribution in applied mechanics

Jio Institute on Wednesday announced that its provost and distinguished scientist, Dr Guruswami Ravichandran, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Timoshenko Medal by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). This highly coveted accolade recognises Ravichandran "for pioneering contributions to the mechanics of engineering materials and biological systems, especially in extreme mechanical environments", Jio Institute said in a statement.

Named after the illustrious engineer and educator Stephen P. Timoshenko, the Timoshenko Medal established in 1957 is bestowed annually in recognition of distinguished contributions to the field of applied mechanics. The award is widely recognised as the highest honour worldwide in the field of applied mechanics. Guruswami Ravichandran is the founding Provost of Jio Institute.

According to Jio Institute, he is a highly accomplished scientist and academician who has made significant contributions to the field of solid mechanics and materials science and engineering. He is renowned for his expertise in experimental mechanics, particularly in dynamic behaviour and failure of materials. Ravichandran's multidisciplinary research expanded the understanding of mechanical behaviour and led to significant applications that have influenced engineering practice.

"I am immensely proud to congratulate Dr Ravichandran on this remarkable achievement", said Palak Sheth, Project Director, Jio Institute. "We are privileged to have Dr Ravichandran as a driving force behind our commitment to excellence in education and research. We look forward to his continued guidance to be able to make a significant impact on education and society at large," he added.

Throughout his career, Ravichandran has conducted pioneering research in the field of mechanics of materials. According to Jio Institute, he has made substantial advancements in understanding the dynamic behaviour of materials, including metals, polymers, and composites, under high strain rates and high pressures. His research has led to crucial insights into the deformation and failure mechanisms of materials and the development of novel techniques for characterizing their thermomechanical properties. He also contributed to the development of a novel three-dimensional traction force microscopy technique for studying biological cell-matrix interactions and a method for investigating the mechanics of large-strain ferroelectric actuators under combined electromechanical loading.

Ravichandran earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Trichy, in 1981. He then pursued his Master's in Engineering and Applied Mathematics and Ph.D. in Engineering (Solid Mechanics and Structures) from Brown University, completing his doctoral studies in 1986. Following his education, Ravichandran embarked on an illustrious career in academia and research. According to the statement from Jio Institute, the institute is an institution of higher learning committed to providing students with a transformative education that prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)