PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:37 IST
Renault crosses 9 lakh units of sales milestone in India
French auto major Renault on Wednesday said it has crossed the 9 lakh units milestone in cumulative sales in India in the last 11 years.

The company, which started selling its made-in-India vehicles from 2012, currently sells entry level car Kwid, compact SUV Kiger and multipurpose vehicle Triber.

''India is a strategic and among the top five markets for Groupe Renault and we have a clear long-term strategy in mind for the country. We have formulated a strong product-offensive plan for India, with heavy emphasis on localisation in future range of products,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

With a long-term commitment to the Indian market, he further said: ''Renault plans to bring several new innovations in products and services to meet the evolving needs and preferences of customers.'' Mamillapalle said over the last few years, Renault has established a strong foundation in India.

''Company's commitment to the Indian government's 'Make in India' vision is unwavering and Renault aims to attain 90 per cent localisation for its upcoming products,'' he added.

Renault's vehicles are manufactured at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Chennai, which has a capacity of 4.8 lakh units per annum. Renault India has close to 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints across the country.

