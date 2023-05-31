Left Menu

Van, tempo collide in UP's Budaun; 2 killed, 4 injured

Two persons were killed and four others were injured when a van collided with a tempo in Faizganj Police Station area of the district on Wednesday, police said.Station House Officer SHO Siddhant Sharma said, A van collided with a tempo packed with passengers on Bisauli Road. The remaining four injured are still admitted in hospital, the SHO said.The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police has started an investigation into the matter.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:33 IST
Van, tempo collide in UP's Budaun; 2 killed, 4 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and four others were injured when a van collided with a tempo in Faizganj Police Station area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Siddhant Sharma said, ''A van collided with a tempo packed with passengers on Bisauli Road. Six persons in the tempo were injured in the accident.'' ''The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where one Raja Ram (45) and Fulwari Lal (65) succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The remaining four injured are still admitted in hospital,'' the SHO said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police has started an investigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023