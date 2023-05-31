Van, tempo collide in UP's Budaun; 2 killed, 4 injured

Two persons were killed and four others were injured when a van collided with a tempo in Faizganj Police Station area of the district on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Siddhant Sharma said, ''A van collided with a tempo packed with passengers on Bisauli Road. Six persons in the tempo were injured in the accident.'' ''The injured were rushed to nearby hospital where one Raja Ram (45) and Fulwari Lal (65) succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The remaining four injured are still admitted in hospital,'' the SHO said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police has started an investigation into the matter.

