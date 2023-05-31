Piyush Goyal interacts with Indian Foreign Service Probationers of 2022 batch

Diplomacy is to develop trust between the nations and it will be a driving force in India’s success. This was stated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles in his interaction with the Indian Foreign Service Probationers of 2022 batch in New Delhi today.

Congratulating the trainee officers for their selection into the service, Shri Goyal said that being part of government gives you the opportunity to serve the country and you will be the brand ambassadors of the country. How you deal and work with Indian people in need and in stress, will make a big difference in their, he added. Remember that wherever in the world you are posted, you are serving the nation, he said.

Shri Goyal pointed out that no country can progress without opening up and engaging with the world. He said that we have to engage from a position of strength and extorted the young officers to think strategically, think on your feet, learn about new age areas of concern like sustainability, ensure outcomes, challenge yourself and your own boundaries and work together as a team.

Shri Goyal pointed out that the core function of the officers will be diplomacy but they will get diverse experiences in the government setup. He told them that if we are positive in our approach, we see opportunity in every role and challenge.

Shri Goyal quoted Prime Minister Modi who said, “Our youth are leading the country’s Amrit Yatra with a vision of developed India.” You will have to work with a sense of duty and work collectively to achieve that, Shri Goyal said adding that you will be witness to history in the making as no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation. The positivity that we witness across the world for India is unbelievable, the value and respect of Indian passport is unparalleled, Shri Goyal said, adding that if you all pledge to deliver you can convert all our dreams into reality.

Shri Goyal expressed happiness at seeing a good number of girl officers, and said that it is indeed heartening to see the number of girls who have been selected as it reflects the New India and nari shakti of today.

Shri Goyal said that New India will be inclusive and works with whole of government approach. Its going to be full of opportunities to contribute to nation building and you will be contributing to our efforts in negotiating Free Trade Agreements with our important trading partners, he said. Commerce and Industry Minister informed them that recently we created a record of completing a Free Trade negotiation in a record 88 days – all because of contribution and dedication of everyone who was associated with the process, including the Indian Foreign Serve officers posted in Commerce Ministry.

Shri Goyal pointed out that Foreign and Commerce Ministry are working very closely together. Trade, investment are areas where we are dependent on each other, he said. He told the officers that you are our eyes and eyes in the countries of your posting. Give us the leads on opportunities on how to expand, how to improve quality standards and so on, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)