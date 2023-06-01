Left Menu

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie.

PTI | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an open field at a village in the district on Thursday.

However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash. The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

Tejpal and Bhumika sustained minor injuries, district officials said. No casualties were reported. According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

''A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot.

