US agency says ARC must answer questions in air bag inflator probe

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is requiring auto supplier ARC Automotive Inc to answer questions under oath and provide documents in its investigation into potentially defective air bag inflators. Last month, the agency demanded the recall of 67 million air bag inflators produced by ARC because they could project metal fragments into vehicle occupants. NHTSA's special order requiring ARC documents and answers requires a response by June 14.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:03 IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is requiring auto supplier ARC Automotive Inc to answer questions under oath and provide documents in its investigation into potentially defective air bag inflators.

Last month, the agency demanded the recall of 67 million air bag inflators produced by ARC because they could project metal fragments into vehicle occupants. ARC rejected the request. NHTSA's special order requiring ARC documents and answers requires a response by June 14.

