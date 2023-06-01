Left Menu

Massive landslide in Uttarakhand leaves over 200 Adi Kailash pilgrims stranded

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:54 IST
  India
  • India

A massive landslide at Najang, about 45 km from Uttarakhand's Dharchula, has left over 200 Adi Kailash pilgrims stranded at different places, officials said on Thursday.

Pilgrims, both on the way to Adi Kailash and back, are stuck at different places as huge volumes of debris have accumulated on the road blocking it, Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashni said.

''More than 100 metres of the road was washed out in the landslide which occurred on May 30 evening,'' he said.

The pilgrims are in Dharchula, Napalchu, Gunji and Bundi waiting for the route to be cleared of debris, the SDM said, adding that they are all safe.

The road is not likely to be reopened before June 4, the he said.

The Adi Kailash yatra, which began on May 4 this year, is being managed simultaneously by private tour operators and the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam.

