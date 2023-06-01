Air Canada says technical issue forcing flight delays
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Air Canada said on Thursday it is experiencing a technical issue that is resulting in flight delays across its system and has caused the airline to operate flights at a reduced rate.
"Air Canada is experiencing a temporary technical issue with its communicator system, one of the systems that we use to communicate with aircraft and monitor operational performance," the airline said in a statement.
