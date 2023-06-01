Left Menu

Vistara launches non-stop Mumbai-London flight

The flight on the new route will be operated five times a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said in a statement. The airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, 1 Boeing 737-800NG and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 45 million customers since starting operations in January 2015.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:52 IST
Vistara launches non-stop Mumbai-London flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday inaugurated its non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow Airport. The flight on the new route will be operated five times a week with a Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) aircraft, the airline said in a statement. Vistara, a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India, which is also now owned by the Mumbai-based salt-to-steel conglomerate. ''This new route, at convenient departure and arrival timings, is in line with our continued efforts towards offering more flexibility and ease to our customers,'' said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, said. Mumbai-London route is a historically significant route for trade, business and leisure alike, Kanan said, adding that while Mumbai is the financial capital of India, London holds critical importance in the global financial world and is a popular destination for travel and tourism from India. The airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, 1 Boeing 737-800NG and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 45 million customers since starting operations in January 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023