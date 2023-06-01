Left Menu

GST revenue collections in May rise 12 pc on yearly basis

The GST revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May 2023 was worth Rs 157,090 crore, official data showed Thursday. The GST revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenue from the import of goods was 12 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. Of the total, CGST was Rs 28,411 crore, SGST was Rs 35,828 crore, IGST Rs 81,363 crore and cess Rs 11,489 crore.

In April, the gross GST collection was at an all-time high of Rs 187,035 crore, Rs 19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of Rs 167,540 crore in April 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

