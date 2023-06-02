Man found dead near railway station in Delhi

The body of a 24-year-old man with his head crushed was found near Mandawali railway station here, police said on Thursday.

The man was identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Indra Colony, Mandawali, a senior police officer said.

Initial investigation suggests it to be a train accident, he said, adding further probe is on.

