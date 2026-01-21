New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future
President-elect Jose Antonio Kast has appointed Jorge Quiroz as Finance Minister and Daniel Mas as head of the Mining Ministry. These key appointments come as Kast prepares to take office on March 11, marking a new era in Chile's economic leadership within the global copper and lithium markets.
Chile's incoming President, Jose Antonio Kast, has made significant appointments to his cabinet, emphasizing economic growth and resource management strategy.
Jorge Quiroz will serve as Finance Minister, bringing his expertise to enhance the country's fiscal policies.
Daniel Mas takes the helm at the Mining Ministry as Chile strengthens its position as a leading copper and lithium producer.