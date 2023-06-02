Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping: A Legacy of Excellence and Dedication

In the picturesque city of Colorado Springs, Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping has emerged as a trusted name in the irrigation and sprinkler industry. With a history of over three decades, this family-owned and operated business has garnered recognition for its commitment to customer service, expertise, and high-quality products. Let's delve into the captivating story of Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping and discover how they have become one of the premier companies in their field.

A Legacy Built on Expertise and Customer Service

In 1985, Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping was the brainchild of Phil and Mary, a passionate husband and wife duo. Phil's upbringing in his father's sprinkler company instilled an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep love for the outdoors. Equipped with years of practical experience and education, Phil became a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and a Certified Irrigation Professional, offering his clients unmatched expertise in the latest irrigation techniques and technologies.

Phil's financial acumen, combined with Mary's exceptional customer service skills, created a powerful synergy that set Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping apart from its competitors. Their approachable and responsive customer service, coupled with customer confidence-building qualifications, earned them a well-deserved reputation as industry leaders.

Recognition and Accolades

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping's dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. Their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and mastering their craft led to their recent recognition as one of the Best Irrigation & Sprinkler Companies in Colorado Springs by Expertise.com. The prestigious selection process evaluated Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping based on objective and quantifiable criteria, solidifying their position as a trusted resource for consumers seeking top-quality services.

A Family-Owned Success Story

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping's journey reflects the values of hard work, dedication, and family. Relocating to Colorado Springs in the 1980s, Phil and Mary pursued their dream of raising their family while building a successful small business. Mary's recent retirement from her certified nursing assistant job allowed her to fully support the business, further strengthening its commitment to providing exceptional service.

Services and Expertise

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping offers a comprehensive range of services, including sprinkler repair and installation, system maintenance and tune-ups, sprinkler startups, and landscaping design. Their trained professionals are available six days a week, ensuring customers' irrigation problems are swiftly resolved and their landscaping ideas are brought to life. They focus on eco-friendly lawn sprinkler systems, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and responsible landscaping practices.

A Trusted Name

The company's stellar reputation is underscored by its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping has left an indelible mark on the Colorado Springs community for over three decades. They have become one of the region's most reputable irrigation and sprinkler companies through their unwavering commitment to customer service, mastery of their craft, and dedication to excellence. As the company continues to grow, its exceptional service, integrity, and customer satisfaction legacy remain at the forefront of its operations. When choosing a landscape contractor or an irrigation expert, Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping stands tall as a trusted partner, ready to transform your vision into reality.

