Left Menu

National Startup Awards 2023 applications deadline extended till June 15

The applications for the much-awaited annual affair were made live from April 1, 2023, and the earlier submission deadline was May 31, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:59 IST
National Startup Awards 2023 applications deadline extended till June 15
Image: Twitter/Startup India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The application deadline for National Startup Awards 2023 has been extended till June 15, 2023, an official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The applications for the much-awaited annual affair were made live from April 1, 2023, and the earlier submission deadline was May 31, 2023.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced the National Startup Awards (NSA) in 2020. The deadline extension will allow aspiring entrepreneurs and enablers additional time to showcase their innovative solutions, said the release.

The National Startup Awards 2023 will commemorate innovations from all corners of the country, aligning with the vision of 'Vision India @2047'. DPIIT will award a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs to one winning startup in each category. Furthermore, the National Startup Awards 2023 winners and finalists will receive exclusive handholding support, including access to investors and government networks, mentorship programs, international market exposure, and connections with corporates and unicorns.

"Through three successful editions, these prestigious awards have highlighted the invaluable contributions made by visionaries who have revolutionized the Indian startup ecosystem. NSA was started with the aim of bestowing recognition and rewards upon exceptional startups and enablers within the startup ecosystem. These entities have been instrumental in fostering innovation, creating groundbreaking products, and exhibiting tangible social impact." Interested participants are encouraged to visit the official National Startup Awards website - https://www.startupindia.gov.in/ and submit their applications before the revised deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023