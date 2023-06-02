Left Menu

Indian forex reserves decline USD 4.3 billion, hit one-month low

India's overall foreign exchange reserves declined from USD 4.339 billion to USD 589.138 billion in the week that ended on May 26, 2023, data released by Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 20:39 IST
Indian forex reserves decline USD 4.3 billion, hit one-month low
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's overall foreign exchange reserves declined from USD 4.339 billion to USD 589.138 billion in the week that ended on May 26, 2023, data released by Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed. A week ago, the foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 6.05 billion to USD 593.477 billion.

India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined by USD 4.014 billion to USD 520.931 billion, the latest data showed. Gold reserves during the latest week declined by USD 225 million to USD 44.902 billion.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of about USD 645 billion. Much of the decline since then can be attributed to a rise in the cost of imported goods in 2022.

Also, the forex reserves had fallen largely because of the RBI's intervention in the market to defend the depreciating rupee against a surging US dollar.Typically, the RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the rupee. The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023