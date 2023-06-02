Left Menu

AlIMS Delhi sets up committee to streamline employees' official travel needs

New Delhi, Jun 2 PTI The AIIMS administration here has set up a committee to help its employees manage their air tickets and other travel requirements for official work and LTC effectively. No reimbursement of air fare shall be offered to any employee of AIIMS New Delhi once the travel desk is operational, the memorandum said.

Updated: 02-06-2023 22:31 IST
AlIMS Delhi sets up committee to streamline employees' official travel needs
The AIIMS administration here has set up a committee to help its employees manage their air tickets and other travel requirements for official work and LTC effectively. The three-member committee will float an expression of interest (EOI) within the Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited (BLCL); Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT); and the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) to engage one of them as the official travel agent for AIIMS, New Delhi by June 30, according to a memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday.

The official travel agent for the premier medical institute shall be expected to operate a round-the-clock travel desk at its premises to facilitate booking of all air tickets for which payment is to be made by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The travel desk will also have a dedicated helpline number and e-mail id operational on 24x7 basis.

''... No reimbursement of air fare shall be offered to any employee of AIIMS New Delhi once the travel desk is operational,'' the memorandum said. ''It has been noted that the faculty, officials and staff of AIIMS, New Delhi are often spending a lot of their time and energy for booking air tickets for official visits and subsequently taking reimbursement for the same. ''Also, instances of fraud and fudging have been noted in few of the claims submitted against LTC (leave travel concession) travel, among others,'' it said. The formation of the committee is aimed at streamlining the travel booking process, reduce administrative burdens, and promote transparency and accountability in managing official travel and LTC claims, Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge of media cell at AIIMS, Delhi said.

 

