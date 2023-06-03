Left Menu

Engine drivers, guards of 2 trains injured in Odisha accident

Coromandel Expresss loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Expresss guard were on the injured list.The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals, senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railways Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.The goods train was stationed in a loop line beside the tracks through which the Coromandel Express was passing when it got derailed and some of its coaches fell on it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The engine drivers and guards of two trains were injured in the Odisha triple train accident and are being treated in different hospitals, a railway official said on Saturday.

The engine driver and the guard of the goods trains, however, escaped unhurt, the official added. Coromandel Express's loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express's guard were on the injured list.

''The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals,'' senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.

The goods train was stationed in a loop line beside the tracks through which the Coromandel Express was passing when it got derailed and some of its coaches fell on it. Friday night's accident killed at least 261 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies of the country.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

