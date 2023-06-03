Left Menu

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:59 IST
Five dead, nine injured in road accident in Bihar's Purnea
Five people, including two girls, were killed and nine others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Bihar's Purnea district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Ufrel Chowk in Maranga police station area around 1.45 pm when the deceased were going to attend a wedding function in Khagaria.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the rear of the stationary truck which was parked on the roadside, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, who were distant relatives, were identified as Mohammad Ashhab (50), Mohammad Jalil Alam (48), Chunnu Alam, Sofia (six) and Gulzabi (13).

''All the injured were admitted to a government hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable,'' Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer Pushkar Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

