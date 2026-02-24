Left Menu

China's Lunar New Year box office sales hit $832 million

​China's box ​office sales exceeded ‌5.75 billion ​yuan ($832.37 million) over the nine-day Lunar New ‌Year holiday period that ended on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported ‌on Tuesday. Xinhua cited data from ‌the China Film Administration. * The racing comedy sequel "Pegasus 3" emerged as the highest-grossing ⁠film ​of ⁠the season, Xinhua said. ($1 = 6.9080 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:50 IST
* The racing comedy sequel "Pegasus 3" emerged as the highest-grossing ⁠film ​of ⁠the season, Xinhua said. * Last year, ⁠China's box office generated record sales during ​the Lunar New Year holiday, boosted ⁠by sequels to popular hit films.

* ⁠Box ​office sales reached 9.51 billion yuan during the festive period ⁠between January 28 and February 4 ⁠last ⁠year. ($1 = 6.9080 Chinese yuan renminbi)

