China's Lunar New Year box office sales hit $832 million

China's box office sales exceeded 5.75 billion yuan ($832.37 million) over the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday period that ended on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday. Xinhua cited data from the China Film Administration.
* The racing comedy sequel "Pegasus 3" emerged as the highest-grossing film of the season, Xinhua said. * Last year, China's box office generated record sales during the Lunar New Year holiday, boosted by sequels to popular hit films.
* Box office sales reached 9.51 billion yuan during the festive period between January 28 and February 4 last year. ($1 = 6.9080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
