Road crash in UP leaves one dead

A speeding pickup van rammed into a cycle here, killing a labourer, police said on Sunday.

Noor Mohammad (28), who worked in a rice mill, was on his way to work from his residence in Takia Dinarpur village on a bicycle when the accident took place on the Puranpur-Pilibhit National Highway on Saturday, SHO, Puranpur Kotwali, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said.

The pickup driver fled from the spot, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

