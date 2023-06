Govt to explore e-cooking solutions, to host conference on 'World Environment Day'

A conference to explore ways to accelerate the deployment of energy-efficient electric-based cooking solutions will be held here in the national on Monday on the occasion of World Environment Day. Organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under Ministry of Power, Government of India the conference will bring together consumers, research groups, policy makers, think tanks, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

The focus on electric cooking is part of India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) - a global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, Mission LiFE seeks to transform persons into pro-planet people, who would adopt sustainable lifestyles. Speaking on the government's thrust on clean cooking, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ajay Tewari said, "Recognizing the health, economic, and environmental benefits of clean cooking, the Government of India has prioritised policies that promote cleaner cooking fuels. With tremendous strides being made on electrification, as well as an increasing share of electricity supply being generated from renewable energy, electric cooking solutions provide a great opportunity to propel India towards a climate-friendly, healthier and sustainable future."

With rising fuel prices and increasing supply pressures, the release said India needs a clean, sustainable and affordable electric cooking solutions. (ANI)

