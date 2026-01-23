Trump Pushes for Peace Deal in Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump has revealed that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are eager to negotiate a peace deal to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.

The announcement came as Trump and Zelenskiy met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, signaling a potential diplomatic effort in resolving the conflict.

The leaders' interest in a deal provides a glimmer of hope for the war-torn region, with Trump's involvement potentially paving the way for future discussions.