Trump Pushes for Peace Deal in Ukraine Conflict
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:33 IST
President Donald Trump has revealed that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are eager to negotiate a peace deal to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.
The announcement came as Trump and Zelenskiy met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, signaling a potential diplomatic effort in resolving the conflict.
The leaders' interest in a deal provides a glimmer of hope for the war-torn region, with Trump's involvement potentially paving the way for future discussions.
