Trump Pushes for Peace Deal in Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are interested in negotiating a deal to end the ongoing war. Trump and Zelenskiy discussed this during their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, highlighting potential talks for resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:33 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has revealed that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are eager to negotiate a peace deal to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.

The announcement came as Trump and Zelenskiy met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, signaling a potential diplomatic effort in resolving the conflict.

The leaders' interest in a deal provides a glimmer of hope for the war-torn region, with Trump's involvement potentially paving the way for future discussions.

